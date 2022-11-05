Barclays Lowers JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $10.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JELD has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN Price Performance

Shares of JELD opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $798.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $29,326.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,268. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $29,326.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,268. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 304,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,076. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 86.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.