Barings LLC Acquires 3,416 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $256.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

