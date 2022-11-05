Barings LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ABBV stock opened at $145.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.01 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.01. The company has a market capitalization of $256.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.69.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.59.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
