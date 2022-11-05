Barings LLC Sells 102,054 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Barings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 102,054 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,268.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,704 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter worth approximately $3,620,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,700,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 156.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 285,254 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 85.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 610,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 281,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELP opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.68.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

