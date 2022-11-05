Barings LLC Takes $759,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Barings LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 26,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.96. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.