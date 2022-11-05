Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Barrick Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and set a $23.42 price objective (down from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.24.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. 37,912,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,774,208. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

