Barrington Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cumulus Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $233.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.43 million.

Cumulus Media Price Performance

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Noble Financial dropped their price target on Cumulus Media to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CMLS stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a market cap of $138.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.48. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $15.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumulus Media

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 795.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.