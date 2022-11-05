Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) PT Lowered to $20.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.68% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.
Bausch + Lomb Stock Up 8.8 %
Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59. Bausch + Lomb has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bausch + Lomb Company Profile
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bausch + Lomb (BLCO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.