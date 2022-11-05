Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) PT Lowered to $20.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.

Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59. Bausch + Lomb has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.72 million. Analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

