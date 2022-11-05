Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($95.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BMW. Barclays set a €80.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($95.00) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($130.00) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($90.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €79.80 ($79.80) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €74.63 and a 200 day moving average of €76.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.97. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €67.58 ($67.58) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($100.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.