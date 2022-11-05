Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BTE has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Standpoint Research reduced their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.57 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.28.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

BTE stock opened at C$7.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.21 and a 52 week high of C$9.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.64. The firm has a market cap of C$4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.24.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

