BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$68.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities upgraded BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Up 1.7 %

BCE traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $45.86. 1,713,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,653. BCE has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average is $49.26.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. BCE’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.