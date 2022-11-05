BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$64.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BCE from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$66.15.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock opened at C$61.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.31 billion and a PE ratio of 19.67. BCE has a 1 year low of C$55.66 and a 1 year high of C$74.09.

BCE Dividend Announcement

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.85 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.5476847 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 114.33%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.