BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$64.00

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2022

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BCE from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$66.15.

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock opened at C$61.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.31 billion and a PE ratio of 19.67. BCE has a 1 year low of C$55.66 and a 1 year high of C$74.09.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.85 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.5476847 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 114.33%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for BCE (TSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.