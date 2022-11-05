Beldex Price Reaches $0.0486 on Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0486 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $144.39 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,631.60 or 0.07649899 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00092658 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00036167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00073058 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001978 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00026233 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

