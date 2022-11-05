Benchmark Trims Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Target Price to $480.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TECH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $470.00 to $446.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $456.25.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of TECH opened at $303.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $272.01 and a fifty-two week high of $522.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Shares of Bio-Techne are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 29th.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

