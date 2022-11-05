Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% per year over the last three years. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance
NYSE BHLB traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $28.46. 352,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,610. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on BHLB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.
