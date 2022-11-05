BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered shares of BigCommerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce Stock Down 30.1 %

Shares of BIGC stock traded down $3.99 on Friday, hitting $9.26. 4,090,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. BigCommerce has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $64.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77.

Insider Activity at BigCommerce

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 62.59%. The company had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 27,302 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $519,830.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,052.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $237,599.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 103,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 27,302 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $519,830.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,052.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,219,192 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. CWM LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 54.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 32.5% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 68.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.