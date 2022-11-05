Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BILL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.38.

Bill.com Stock Down 8.4 %

BILL stock traded down $9.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,257,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,825. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 2.05. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,652.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,652.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,071,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,220 shares of company stock worth $31,278,749. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Bill.com by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 43.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Bill.com during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bill.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

