Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48 to $0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $994.0 million to $1.007 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $967.87 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.48-$0.59 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BILL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.38.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of Bill.com stock traded down $9.80 on Friday, hitting $106.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,257,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,825. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.15 and a 200-day moving average of $136.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Transactions at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. Research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at $19,071,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $592,377.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,936.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,071,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,220 shares of company stock valued at $31,278,749 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Bill.com by 1,278.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.