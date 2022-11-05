Binance USD (BUSD) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance USD has a total market cap of $22.55 billion and approximately $6.95 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 22,544,178,442 tokens. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. Binance USD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.As of September 12, 2019, BUSD has been available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX, and on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB, XRP and more to come.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

