BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIOL opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. BIOLASE has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $15.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.45.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.72% and a negative return on equity of 77.57%. The business had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of BIOLASE

About BIOLASE

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BIOLASE by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54,650 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BIOLASE by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Articles

