BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
BIOLASE Stock Performance
NASDAQ BIOL opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. BIOLASE has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $15.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.45.
BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.72% and a negative return on equity of 77.57%. The business had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of BIOLASE
About BIOLASE
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BIOLASE (BIOL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.