Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.
Biomea Fusion Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $328.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of -1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.
About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
