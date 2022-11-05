Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Biomea Fusion Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $328.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of -1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

About Biomea Fusion

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

