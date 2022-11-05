Bitgert (BRISE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.54 Million

Bitgert (BRISE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Bitgert has a market capitalization of $215.19 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitgert token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitgert has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,663.68 or 0.31273956 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012215 BTC.

Bitgert’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bitgert is bitgert.com. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert's dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitgert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

