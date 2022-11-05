BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $521.00 million-$524.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $525.49 million. BlackLine also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.15-$0.19 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded up $8.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.86. 1,522,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,477. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 0.76.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BL shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.33.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $198,510. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 43.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in BlackLine by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BlackLine by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

