BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $521.00 million-$524.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $525.49 million. BlackLine also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.15-$0.19 EPS.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $8.84 on Friday, hitting $57.86. 1,522,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.83. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BL. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.33.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $198,510. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in BlackLine by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BlackLine by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

