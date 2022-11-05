BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Stock Performance

BL opened at $57.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $135.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $198,510 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth $360,716,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,149,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,740,000 after purchasing an additional 166,594 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,120,000 after purchasing an additional 941,030 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,466,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,679,000 after purchasing an additional 152,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,386,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,511,000 after purchasing an additional 347,980 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.