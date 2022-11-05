BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0705 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
DSU opened at $9.18 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
