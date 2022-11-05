BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0705 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

DSU opened at $9.18 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSU. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at $180,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 306,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 26,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.