BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) per share on Monday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTA shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.54) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.54) to GBX 190 ($2.20) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.62) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 219.17 ($2.53).
