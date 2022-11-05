BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MHN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
