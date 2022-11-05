BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (MYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE MYD opened at $9.66 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the second quarter worth $41,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 400.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 100,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 289.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 285,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 212,458 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

