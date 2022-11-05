BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (MYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
NYSE MYD opened at $9.66 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97.
About BlackRock MuniYield Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
