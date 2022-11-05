Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 167.10 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 168 ($1.94). Approximately 5,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 47,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174 ($2.01).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.58) price target on shares of Blancco Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Blancco Technology Group alerts:

Blancco Technology Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 170.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 188.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £127.13 million and a P/E ratio of 5,600.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Insider Activity

About Blancco Technology Group

In other news, insider Matt Jones sold 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.10), for a total value of £196,560 ($227,263.27).

(Get Rating)

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, CompactFlash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blancco Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blancco Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.