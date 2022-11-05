Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Lowered to $97.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut Block from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Block from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.68.

SQ stock traded up $6.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.11. The company had a trading volume of 44,563,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,286,211. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 2.37. Block has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $255.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Block will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $716,496.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,689.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 390,097 shares of company stock worth $25,383,614. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,768,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Block by 6,085.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,915 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,222 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Block by 2,858.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Block by 12.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after purchasing an additional 796,675 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

