Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.94) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.17) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BPMC. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.67.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.53. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $41.30 and a twelve month high of $117.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 52.76% and a negative net margin of 263.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $375,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,191.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $234,002.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,238.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $375,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,191.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,383,025 in the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,178,000 after buying an additional 3,242,698 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 326.3% in the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,921,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,690 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,457,000 after acquiring an additional 698,562 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $34,599,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 67.2% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,684,000 after purchasing an additional 545,240 shares during the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also

