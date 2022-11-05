BMO Capital Markets Lowers Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Price Target to C$5.00

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CSCCF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Europe lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 6.31.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Shares of CSCCF stock opened at 2.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 2.35. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of 1.73 and a twelve month high of 6.00.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

