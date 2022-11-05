BMO Capital Markets Trims John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Target Price to $120.00

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut shares of John Bean Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.33.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $90.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.19. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $81.59 and a 52-week high of $177.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.16%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $26,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,059.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other John Bean Technologies news, CEO Brian A. Deck purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.91 per share, for a total transaction of $136,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,650,430.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,059.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $91,827. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

