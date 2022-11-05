BNB (BNB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.23 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $349.72 or 0.01639395 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $55.95 billion and approximately $1.23 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,976,851 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,977,044.39463535 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 356.77844635 USD and is up 4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1133 active market(s) with $1,766,057,565.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.