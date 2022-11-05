BNB Market Cap Hits $55.84 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. BNB has a market cap of $55.84 billion and $1.18 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BNB has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $349.06 or 0.01637702 BTC on popular exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,976,819 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

