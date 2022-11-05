BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €61.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($61.00) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($65.00) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($73.00) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($60.00) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €63.60 ($63.60) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($75.00) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

BNP stock opened at €50.63 ($50.63) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($57.24) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($69.17). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €46.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €47.85.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.