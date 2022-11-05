BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (DCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 23rd

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance
NYSE:DCF opened at $7.27 on Friday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47.
About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
