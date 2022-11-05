BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (DCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 23rd

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

NYSE:DCF opened at $7.27 on Friday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCF. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 44.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.