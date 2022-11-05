Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $160.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.78. Boeing has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post -8.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

