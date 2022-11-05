Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Increased to C$61.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BBD.B. Cowen raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$23.62 to C$51.85 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.88.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Down 2.8 %

TSE BBD.B opened at C$40.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.31. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$18.30 and a 52 week high of C$52.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.16.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.