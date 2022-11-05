Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BDRBF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen raised Bombardier from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bombardier in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Cowen raised Bombardier from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Bombardier Price Performance

Shares of Bombardier stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.17. 103,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,009. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.03.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

