Bondly Price Reaches $0.0083 on Major Exchanges (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bondly has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Bondly has a total market cap of $8.14 million and approximately $62,586.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000284 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,694.46 or 0.31375701 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012254 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly’s genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bondly

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

