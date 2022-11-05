Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $195.87 Million

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Bone ShibaSwap has a total market capitalization of $195.87 million and $7.34 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bone ShibaSwap has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bone ShibaSwap token can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00005333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,665.68 or 0.31329617 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012236 BTC.

Bone ShibaSwap Profile

Bone ShibaSwap launched on July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 229,935,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,365,374 tokens. The official website for Bone ShibaSwap is www.shibatoken.com. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bone ShibaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 229,935,287 with 6,975,299.51529947 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 1.13332268 USD and is up 8.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $7,961,163.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bone ShibaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bone ShibaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bone ShibaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

