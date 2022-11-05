Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

BKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,474.50.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,874.40 on Friday. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,802.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,943.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $37.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking will post 92.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.