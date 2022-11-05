Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) PT Raised to $34.00

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Omaha from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

NYSE:BOC opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.10 million, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.59. Boston Omaha has a fifty-two week low of $18.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86.

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 53.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.54 million.

In other news, Director Frank H. Kenan II sold 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $276,116.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,716.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth approximately $130,923,000. Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth $61,932,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Omaha in the third quarter valued at $12,567,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boston Omaha during the third quarter valued at $11,034,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,572,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

