Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSE:BRAG – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.88 and last traded at C$4.95. Approximately 13,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 65,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on Bragg Gaming Group to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Bragg Gaming Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.26 million and a PE ratio of -10.10.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

Further Reading

