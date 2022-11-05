Braintrust (BTRST) Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week

Braintrust (BTRST) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $130.31 million and approximately $985,157.00 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Braintrust has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Braintrust token can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00007644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,671.73 or 0.31355618 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012246 BTC.

About Braintrust

Braintrust’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

