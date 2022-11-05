Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Given New $20.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler to $20.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

BWB opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $535.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Bridgewater Bancshares

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $74,029.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,182,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,006,698.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $221,798 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,031,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,794,000 after buying an additional 36,736 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 37,471 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

