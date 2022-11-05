Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.78. 8,187,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,655,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.91. The company has a market capitalization of $167.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.