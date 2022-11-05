Brokerages Set Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) PT at $9.75

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

ARCO stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $883.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

